How To Use: Shake well. Adults spray six (6) sprays into mouth as needed. For best results spray under tongue, hold for few seconds, then swallow. Use daily as dietary supplement. Description: Our CBD Energy Boost Oral Spray is designed to help you maintain your focus throughout the day without crashing. Our formula contains a blend of Vitamins B-12, A & D to promote optimum energy. *Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.