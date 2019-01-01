 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Face Toner - 20mg

by TerraVida Online

About this product

How to Use: For best results, use after CBD Face Cleanser. Apply with cotton ball and sweep upwards over neck and face. Description: Hydrate your skin with our CBD Face Toner! Our CBD Face Toner is perfect for removing excess dirt from pores, while leaving skin clean and refreshed.

About this brand

At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!