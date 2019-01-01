About this product
How to Use: For best results, use after CBD Face Cleanser. Apply with cotton ball and sweep upwards over neck and face. Description: Hydrate your skin with our CBD Face Toner! Our CBD Face Toner is perfect for removing excess dirt from pores, while leaving skin clean and refreshed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
TerraVida Online
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!