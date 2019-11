About this product

How to Use: Shake well. Spray directly into your Pets mouth or food. For pets under 25Ibs. use 4 sprays. For pets over 25Ibs. use 6 sprays. Use once daily as a dietary supplement. Store in cool, dry place Description: Our easy to use CBD Pet Stress-Free Oral Spray, helps manage pet’s mood and anxiety and promotes daily health and wellness. *Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.