misscastle
on February 5th, 2019
Love having this savory CBD option. Totally chilled me out for my flight.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Deep sesame flavor, slightly sweetened with honey and balanced with sea salt. Tahini, pumpkin seeds, flax, and oats give the bites their satisfying chew. Each bite is infused with with 10 mg of CBD per bite (each package includes 3 bites for a total of 30 mg of CBD). Contains <0.3% THC.
on February 5th, 2019
Love having this savory CBD option. Totally chilled me out for my flight.
on January 28th, 2019
I cannot recommend these bites highly enough. Really tasty!
on January 28th, 2019
I love these bites! The fact that they are healthy, and much more enjoyable than oil alone, make them my go-to product on the market. I use them for headaches and general stress relief, the dosage is perfect for general maintenance.