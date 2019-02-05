 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sesame & Honey Tahini Bites

by Tesse Goods

Deep sesame flavor, slightly sweetened with honey and balanced with sea salt. Tahini, pumpkin seeds, flax, and oats give the bites their satisfying chew. Each bite is infused with with 10 mg of CBD per bite (each package includes 3 bites for a total of 30 mg of CBD). Contains <0.3% THC.

misscastle

Love having this savory CBD option. Totally chilled me out for my flight.

maxiblanco

I cannot recommend these bites highly enough. Really tasty!

rhinoceros2

I love these bites! The fact that they are healthy, and much more enjoyable than oil alone, make them my go-to product on the market. I use them for headaches and general stress relief, the dosage is perfect for general maintenance.

Delicious and nutritious tahini bites infused with sustainably grown, full-spectrum hemp CBD extract from Vermont. We believe that clean, healthy foods are a foundation of well-being—and transparent sourcing is a key to peace of mind. Our CBD-infused tahini bites are made with carefully selected, organic ingredients and full-spectrum hemp extract from Vermont. Two great flavors: Sesame & Honey, Turmeric & Ginger