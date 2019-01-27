rewfri
on January 27th, 2019
Both flavors are good, but this one is my favorite. And yes, they have a little zing from the ginger. I find them helpful and they are so much easier to travel with than a bottle of oil.
A little spicy. A little sweet. A little serenity. With the savory profile of turmeric, ginger, and a little pepper, all balanced out with a touch of maple syrup, these CBD-infused snacks have a bit of bite! Each bite is infused with with 10 mg of CBD per bite (each package includes 3 bites for a total of 30 mg of CBD). Contains <0.3% THC.
on January 27th, 2019
These have a great flavor, not too sweet and definitely not like a store-bought granola bar that you might put in your kid’s lunch. I’ve tried other CBD products and this one is superior-worth every penny. I have a bad back and these have kept the pain at bay while also providing a nice calm body relaxation feeling. Highly recommended.