 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Turmeric & Ginger Tahini Bites

Turmeric & Ginger Tahini Bites

by Tesse Goods

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Tesse Goods Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Turmeric & Ginger Tahini Bites

$12.00MSRP

About this product

A little spicy. A little sweet. A little serenity. With the savory profile of turmeric, ginger, and a little pepper, all balanced out with a touch of maple syrup, these CBD-infused snacks have a bit of bite! Each bite is infused with with 10 mg of CBD per bite (each package includes 3 bites for a total of 30 mg of CBD). Contains <0.3% THC.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

rewfri

Both flavors are good, but this one is my favorite. And yes, they have a little zing from the ginger. I find them helpful and they are so much easier to travel with than a bottle of oil.

Cgauthie

These have a great flavor, not too sweet and definitely not like a store-bought granola bar that you might put in your kid’s lunch. I’ve tried other CBD products and this one is superior-worth every penny. I have a bad back and these have kept the pain at bay while also providing a nice calm body relaxation feeling. Highly recommended.

About this brand

Tesse Goods Logo
Delicious and nutritious tahini bites infused with sustainably grown, full-spectrum hemp CBD extract from Vermont. We believe that clean, healthy foods are a foundation of well-being—and transparent sourcing is a key to peace of mind. Our CBD-infused tahini bites are made with carefully selected, organic ingredients and full-spectrum hemp extract from Vermont. Two great flavors: Sesame & Honey, Turmeric & Ginger