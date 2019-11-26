billy14
on November 26th, 2019
I picked this up at Martin's Wellness in Austin and it's my new favorite CBD brand. They're also a local Austin based company so that's a plus!
$99.00MSRP
Tinctures are fast-acting and convenient to use and offer flexible dosing. Many people take CBD tinctures to treat a variety of conditions such as pain relief, inflammation, insomnia, curbing nausea, improving mood and easing stress and anxiety, as well as more severe neurological, autoimmune and mental health disorders. Our CBD tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other natural compounds (except THC) extracted from our proprietary strain of hemp to offer you the best CBD oil for sale in the USA. When consumed together, our whole plant profile produces what is known as the “entourage effect”. This synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes has been shown to increase the healing properties of one another. Sublingual application is one of the most popular and effective formats for taking CBD. This allows the compound to be absorbed through the capillaries under the tongue and directly into the bloodstream. Many people also add CBD tincture oil to their beverages or food. This is definitely ok to do, but understand that there may be reduced bioavailability and absorption as the oil must be processed through your digestive system before reaching the bloodstream.
on November 26th, 2019
on August 7th, 2019
Very effective for helping my anxiety and I sleep so much better now. Great taste too, I like teir natural flavor too though.
on July 12th, 2019
This is the best tincture I've ever had. I'm a long time CBD user, since 2016 and have tried many brands. This is the purest, highest quality CBD I've ever tried. I called and asked about their hemp, where it's from, their extraction method, etc... the owner was very nice and answered all my questions. He even gave me a discount code since I'm a veteran! Will definitely buy from them again.