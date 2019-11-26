 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 1000mg - Mint

by Tesséra Naturals

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Tinctures are fast-acting and convenient to use and offer flexible dosing. Many people take CBD tinctures to treat a variety of conditions such as pain relief, inflammation, insomnia, curbing nausea, improving mood and easing stress and anxiety, as well as more severe neurological, autoimmune and mental health disorders. Our CBD tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other natural compounds (except THC) extracted from our proprietary strain of hemp to offer you the best CBD oil for sale in the USA. When consumed together, our whole plant profile produces what is known as the “entourage effect”. This synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes has been shown to increase the healing properties of one another. Sublingual application is one of the most popular and effective formats for taking CBD. This allows the compound to be absorbed through the capillaries under the tongue and directly into the bloodstream. Many people also add CBD tincture oil to their beverages or food. This is definitely ok to do, but understand that there may be reduced bioavailability and absorption as the oil must be processed through your digestive system before reaching the bloodstream.

8 customer reviews

billy14

I picked this up at Martin's Wellness in Austin and it's my new favorite CBD brand. They're also a local Austin based company so that's a plus!

CynthiaPeet

Very effective for helping my anxiety and I sleep so much better now. Great taste too, I like teir natural flavor too though.

JosieHadden

This is the best tincture I've ever had. I'm a long time CBD user, since 2016 and have tried many brands. This is the purest, highest quality CBD I've ever tried. I called and asked about their hemp, where it's from, their extraction method, etc... the owner was very nice and answered all my questions. He even gave me a discount code since I'm a veteran! Will definitely buy from them again.

About this brand

Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market! Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being. Our promise to you: - Broad Spectrum Hemp profile - THC free (0/0% Certified) - Organically grown USA hemp - Solvent free extraction and purification process - Optimal absorption and bioavailability - Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural - 3rd party testing - Maintain integrity and transparency - Treat customers with respect - Give back to the community