AngelBoutique
on October 16th, 2019
I love their cream, but this salve is also good for those who like oil based topical. It's almost like a vaseline consistency, but has a nice soft lavender smell.
Tesséra Naturals salve is an extremely versatile product. It offers targeted relief for joint pain, sore muscles, headaches and general inflammation. It’s also great for moisturizing dry skin and chapped lips. Perfect for sunburns, after tattoo care, cuts, scrapes, rashes or other skin conditions. Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD salve for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver. Tesséra Naturals salve has a smooth waxy consistency and feels like a thin oil on the skin… a little goes a long way. For a creamier consistency which absorbs into the skin faster, try our Tesséra Naturals Pain Cream with eucalyptus and other essential oils.
on October 16th, 2019
on June 28th, 2019
Great stuff... it's the balm! :-)
on June 15th, 2019
I'm obsessed with this CBD balm! I used to use pure coconut oil on my face in the morning and at night, but I wanted to try CBD and this one still has a coconut oil base, so it's perfect. I love the Lavender smell too, not too strong. This also feels smoother than pure coconut oil and doesn't get clumpy. My skin feels so soft now, but not greasy. Will definitely buy again... Although I use a tiny amount so this will last forever.