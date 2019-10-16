 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Salve

by Tesséra Naturals

5.03
Tesséra Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Salve
Tesséra Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Salve

$59.00MSRP

About this product

Tesséra Naturals salve is an extremely versatile product. It offers targeted relief for joint pain, sore muscles, headaches and general inflammation. It’s also great for moisturizing dry skin and chapped lips. Perfect for sunburns, after tattoo care, cuts, scrapes, rashes or other skin conditions. Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD salve for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver. Tesséra Naturals salve has a smooth waxy consistency and feels like a thin oil on the skin… a little goes a long way. For a creamier consistency which absorbs into the skin faster, try our Tesséra Naturals Pain Cream with eucalyptus and other essential oils.

3 customer reviews

5.03

AngelBoutique

I love their cream, but this salve is also good for those who like oil based topical. It's almost like a vaseline consistency, but has a nice soft lavender smell.

JillSingleton

I'm obsessed with this CBD balm! I used to use pure coconut oil on my face in the morning and at night, but I wanted to try CBD and this one still has a coconut oil base, so it's perfect. I love the Lavender smell too, not too strong. This also feels smoother than pure coconut oil and doesn't get clumpy. My skin feels so soft now, but not greasy. Will definitely buy again... Although I use a tiny amount so this will last forever.

About this brand

Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market! Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being. Our promise to you: - Broad Spectrum Hemp profile - THC free (0/0% Certified) - Organically grown USA hemp - Solvent free extraction and purification process - Optimal absorption and bioavailability - Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural - 3rd party testing - Maintain integrity and transparency - Treat customers with respect - Give back to the community