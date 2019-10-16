 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Dog Treats

Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Dog Treats

by Tesséra Naturals

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Tesséra Naturals Pets Pet Treats Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Dog Treats
Tesséra Naturals Pets Pet Treats Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Dog Treats
Tesséra Naturals Pets Pet Treats Tessera Naturals Broad Spectrum CBD Dog Treats

$24.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

Our treats were specially formulated by a veterinarian to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues, and overall health & wellness. Each soft chewy treat has 2mg of CBD, is tasty beef flavored, and is easy to digest. Our CBD dog treats contain the very same whole plant Hemp extract as our entire line of CBD products and with no THC. Our dog treats are made with a special easy-to-digest water-soluble CBD in powder form, making absorption into the bloodstream optimal. RECOMMENDED SERVING SIZE: < 15 lbs – 1 treat per day 15 – 35 lbs – 1-2 treats per day 35 – 55 lbs – 2-3 treats per day >> 55 lbs – 3-4 treats per day

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

CynthiaPeet

These are great. My dog is a super spaz and with these he really calms down, but doesn't seem drugged. It really helped him during 4th of July fireworks!

MayaD

My dog loves them! Really makes a difference. I even give them to my cat! 😀

About this brand

Tesséra Naturals Logo
Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market! Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being. Our promise to you: - Broad Spectrum Hemp profile - THC free (0/0% Certified) - Organically grown USA hemp - Solvent free extraction and purification process - Optimal absorption and bioavailability - Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural - 3rd party testing - Maintain integrity and transparency - Treat customers with respect - Give back to the community