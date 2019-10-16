FreddyTruong
on October 16th, 2019
My dog loves them!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.00MSRP
Our treats were specially formulated by a veterinarian to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues, and overall health & wellness. Each soft chewy treat has 2mg of CBD, is tasty beef flavored, and is easy to digest. Our CBD dog treats contain the very same whole plant Hemp extract as our entire line of CBD products and with no THC. Our dog treats are made with a special easy-to-digest water-soluble CBD in powder form, making absorption into the bloodstream optimal. RECOMMENDED SERVING SIZE: < 15 lbs – 1 treat per day 15 – 35 lbs – 1-2 treats per day 35 – 55 lbs – 2-3 treats per day >> 55 lbs – 3-4 treats per day
on October 16th, 2019
My dog loves them!
on August 7th, 2019
These are great. My dog is a super spaz and with these he really calms down, but doesn't seem drugged. It really helped him during 4th of July fireworks!
on June 28th, 2019
My dog loves them! Really makes a difference. I even give them to my cat! 😀