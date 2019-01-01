 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Tetra Concentrates

THC Capsules - (25mg x 1cap)

$1.75MSRP

About this product

THC Capsules are one of the preferred alternatives for patients who do not wish to smoke or vaporize cannabis. THC Cannabis Capsules from extracted cannabis oil provide the benefit of cannabinoids over a long period of time. Cannabis Capsules are reliable & consistent

About this brand

Quality, Compassionate Care Our concentrates were established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.