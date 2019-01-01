About this product
THC Capsules are one of the preferred alternatives for patients who do not wish to smoke or vaporize cannabis. THC Cannabis Capsules from extracted cannabis oil provide the benefit of cannabinoids over a long period of time. Cannabis Capsules are reliable & consistent
Quality, Compassionate Care Our concentrates were established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.