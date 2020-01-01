TetraLabs was founded in 2008 as a part-time research project to develop an ultra-pure medical-cannabis concentrate containing only natural cannabinoids. Those involved never intended the project to become a business. But after successfully making small amounts of ultra-pure cannabinoids, patients found out about us and asked for more. It was invigorating to hear such a positive response, so we began working full-time on the project. Subsequently, we established the TetraLabs Collective, and focused on meeting patient requests for safe, effective, ultra-pure medical cannabis products.