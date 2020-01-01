 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Romulan Cartridge 0.5g

Romulan Cartridge 0.5g

by Tetra Labs

Write a review
Tetra Labs Concentrates Cartridges Romulan Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Romulan

Romulan
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

About this brand

Tetra Labs Logo
TetraLabs was founded in 2008 as a part-time research project to develop an ultra-pure medical-cannabis concentrate containing only natural cannabinoids. Those involved never intended the project to become a business. But after successfully making small amounts of ultra-pure cannabinoids, patients found out about us and asked for more. It was invigorating to hear such a positive response, so we began working full-time on the project. Subsequently, we established the TetraLabs Collective, and focused on meeting patient requests for safe, effective, ultra-pure medical cannabis products.