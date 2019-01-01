About this product
Indica dominant hybrid. So good you’ll want to put a ring on it! The buds have a thick resinous coating while the smell reminds you of blueberries. The taste of this strain is fruity and earthy with hints of banana and cherries. Calming and smooth smoke. Dense bud profile with tons of sparkling trichomes! Density:8/10 Nose: 10/10 Cannabinoids: CBD: 16.9% CBDA: 0.10% CBNA: 0.13% CBGA: 0.08% CBDVA: 0.09% CBDV: 0.05% CBCA: 0.07% CBC: 0.09% Delta-9-THC: 0.09% Terpenes: 1.482% Any statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or conditions.
About this strain
The Wife
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.