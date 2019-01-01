 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD VAPE OIL 1500MG 1OZ LOOPY FRUITS

CBD VAPE OIL 1500MG 1OZ LOOPY FRUITS

by TexasHempStore.com

Write a review
TexasHempStore.com Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD VAPE OIL 1500MG 1OZ LOOPY FRUITS

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Loopy Fruits Pure CBD 1500mg 50mg per 1 ml ZERO THC 1oz bottle athletic energy recovery blend Loopy Fruits flavor 1500mg 1oz CBD Vape Oil ** Best Results with Vape Pens PRODUCT INFORMATION 1500 MG TOTAL CBD 30 ML BOTTLE Pure Crystalline Full Spectrum Isolate 99% CBD Oils are custom formulated using a Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) pure CBD Isolate Concentrate, full spectrum CBD Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Kosher-Grade Vegetable Glycerin.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TexasHempStore.com Logo
Specializing in CBD Oils,CBD Vape Oils, CBD Sprays. All products are THC free and legal in all 50 states. Made from organic industrial hemp grown in Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky to produce the highest quality CBD Oils and Isolates.