Loopy Fruits Pure CBD 1500mg 50mg per 1 ml ZERO THC 1oz bottle athletic energy recovery blend Loopy Fruits flavor 1500mg 1oz CBD Vape Oil ** Best Results with Vape Pens PRODUCT INFORMATION 1500 MG TOTAL CBD 30 ML BOTTLE Pure Crystalline Full Spectrum Isolate 99% CBD Oils are custom formulated using a Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) pure CBD Isolate Concentrate, full spectrum CBD Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Kosher-Grade Vegetable Glycerin.
