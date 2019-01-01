 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Alchemy (Chemdawg x Querkle)

Alchemy (Chemdawg x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

Write a review
Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Alchemy (Chemdawg x Querkle)

$55.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

ALCHEMY (Chemdawg x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days • Medium Producer • Motivating, relaxing, pain relief and stimulating appetite Preview: Alchemy fit’s the name for this hybrid, by mixing two Amazing strains Chemdawg with it’s diesel /earthy tones and crossing it to Querkle and it’s grape/musky aroma. With Alchemy you get the best of both strains diesel / grape flavors that cover your tongue. Strain Description: Many variations are extremely colorful with traces of pink and magenta. The smoke is smooth and soft on the throat with a slight berry and sandalwood flavor. The lemon is understated but still present. The high comes on fast and strong and is very upbeat almost giddy. The Indica Influence is felt later in the trip and transfers into an overall body stone. Very powerful medicine. Phenotypes: We had two phenos one that was taller with strong diesel / grape flavor & the shorter one with earthy /musky aroma. Height: Medium Height Stretches 2X Yield: Medium with super dense flowers formations. Best way to Grow: Top Early to shape, cage or bamboo for support needed. Harvest: 8-9 weeks Sativa/ Indica 50/50 High Type: Motivating / Relaxing / Pain Relief / Stimulating Taste / Aroma Diesel / Grapes / Musty / Earthy

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alchemy

Alchemy

Alchemy is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that was conjured by combining Chemdog and Querkle. This creation from created by Subcool's The Dank comes wreathed in purple fan leaves and lavender-tipped buds. With an aroma of sour grapes and earthy musk, Alchemy delivers a balance of relaxing body effects and engaged cerebral invigoration. Boasting high levels of THC, Alchemy is sure to restore both your mood and appetite.

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.