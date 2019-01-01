About this product
ALCHEMY (Chemdawg x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days • Medium Producer • Motivating, relaxing, pain relief and stimulating appetite Preview: Alchemy fit’s the name for this hybrid, by mixing two Amazing strains Chemdawg with it’s diesel /earthy tones and crossing it to Querkle and it’s grape/musky aroma. With Alchemy you get the best of both strains diesel / grape flavors that cover your tongue. Strain Description: Many variations are extremely colorful with traces of pink and magenta. The smoke is smooth and soft on the throat with a slight berry and sandalwood flavor. The lemon is understated but still present. The high comes on fast and strong and is very upbeat almost giddy. The Indica Influence is felt later in the trip and transfers into an overall body stone. Very powerful medicine. Phenotypes: We had two phenos one that was taller with strong diesel / grape flavor & the shorter one with earthy /musky aroma. Height: Medium Height Stretches 2X Yield: Medium with super dense flowers formations. Best way to Grow: Top Early to shape, cage or bamboo for support needed. Harvest: 8-9 weeks Sativa/ Indica 50/50 High Type: Motivating / Relaxing / Pain Relief / Stimulating Taste / Aroma Diesel / Grapes / Musty / Earthy
Alchemy is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that was conjured by combining Chemdog and Querkle. This creation from created by Subcool's The Dank comes wreathed in purple fan leaves and lavender-tipped buds. With an aroma of sour grapes and earthy musk, Alchemy delivers a balance of relaxing body effects and engaged cerebral invigoration. Boasting high levels of THC, Alchemy is sure to restore both your mood and appetite.