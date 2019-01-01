 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Deep Purple (Purple Urkle x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

DEEP PURPLE (Back Cross of Purple Urkle x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 15/85 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood Preview: Deep Purple is a back cross that is great for small areas such as cabinets or closets with low ceilings. This short and thick grapey kush plant has tight internodal spacing. A nice purple coloring is frequently found with this strain. Strain Description: Indica Dominant Back Cross (BX) This strain was created to lock down more of the Urkle dominant traits and bring out more of the musty grape taste that Urkle is famous for. The strain produces a wide range of female plants and not all of them will exhibit colors. The ones that due however are highly sought after and people consider their Purple Grape females among their best Indica strains. Deep Purple is not a huge producer or a fast growing plant but it makes up for it in taste and high quality. Phenotypes: Look for the short Indica dominant females with a purple tinge Height: Short and stocky, slow to grow upwards Yield: Medium indoors Heavy Outdoors Indoor / Outdoor: Does well in both. Best way to grow: Long veg and remove some shade leaves to allow light under Harvest; 50 to 60 days Sativa / Indica 15/85 Hybrid:Purple Urkle x Querkle High Type: Calming and relaxing and very fun to smoke Taste / Aroma: Grape Snow Cones / Hash

Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.