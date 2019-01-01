 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Subcool's The Dank

About this product

JACK SKELLINGTON (Killer Queen G13 Dom x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days • Medium Producer • Intense Potency, Instant Euphoria, & Mental Clarity Preview: Heavy resin producer Killer Queen crossed with Jack the Ripper to combine the citrus taste with the ultimate resin producing plant. Extracts made from these resins appear almost white. Tastes and smells of limes, slight Haze influence and the unmistakable G-13 flavor. Not for the occasional smoker! Strain Description: Created for one thing! Potency, combining the high THC of G-13 the mythical strain created by the US Gov and my favorite breeder Vic High with my award winning Jack the Ripper the resulting hybrid is virtually resin growing directly on a plant. Heavy Pinene and lime flavors reminiscent of an old NL-5. Visuals and some mental distortion comes along with soaring highs and creativity. Phenotypes: Slight variation and heavy resin production Height: Tall and wide, we suggest topping for better yields perfect for SCROG Yield: Medium flowers with heavy resin coating even on stems. Best way to Grow: Perfect for SCROG or Trellis Harvest: 56-60 days fast.. Hybrid: Cindy 99 x G-13 x Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen High Type: Intense and strong mind numbing potency, instant euphoria and mental clarity, introspective and creative even through the mental confusion that comes with the potency. Taste/Aroma: Limes, astringent, fruity, slight Haze influence and the unmistakable G-13 flavor.

About this strain

Jack Skellington by Subcool's The Dank is a 70% sativa cross between Killer Queen and Jack the Ripper. TGA sought out the most resin-heavy phenotypes of each parent for an ideal, crystal-coated offspring. With a fruity citrus and diesel aroma, Jack Skellington promises an intensely psychoactive experience that brings creativity and introspection to a new level. Jack Skellington flowers in 8 weeks indoors and thrives in sea of green (SOG) setups.

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.