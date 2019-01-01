About this product

PANDORA’S BOX (Jack the Ripper x Space Queen ( Jack the Ripper F2) Stabilized) • Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 56-65 Days • Heavy Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood Preview: The high on this strain seems to have ‘no ceiling’; you keep getting higher with every bowl smoked. This strain makes cherry-lemon full melt bubble. THIS STRAIN IS NOT FOR OCCASIONAL SMOKERS! Strain Description: Many years ago the most powerful magic recipe was locked away to protect humanity from the devastating power, locked inside a combination of genetics that only a team of Uber-stoners would have the power to harness. This strain is very stable and we are very excited about the yields we have seen. The first plants I saw grown in a hydro hut grown by a newbie grower were literally sagging with huge glass like buds and the buzz is up, speedy, very shit eating grin and smiling like a Cheshire cat like high. It’s a bit smoother than JTR and has a different feel in the head less haze influence. I can’t tell where the ceiling is as every bowl I smoke I seem to get a bit higher until the point my vision blurs. Not for light weights. I can’t stop grinning when I smoke this weed. Phenotypes: Large Triangle shaped glass covered rock hard buds are all we see. Height: Wide thick sweeping arms with weighted colas that need support after 50 days/medium Yield: For a strain of this potency I think this thing yields like crazy. Indoor has only been tested so far Best way to grow: Topped and bound/Vegged to a large bush Harvest Window: 9 weeks Sativa/Indica: 70/30 Hybrid: Jack the Ripper X Space Queen High type: Zooming, Happy, Grinning, antidepressant BIGTIME! Smells: It taste like NL5 to me but its very industrial with a slight citrus taste and a undertone of spice and hash One female has been named Cherry Lethal lemonade.