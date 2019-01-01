 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Pennywise (Harliquin x Jack The Ripper)

Pennywise (Harliquin x Jack The Ripper)

by Subcool's The Dank

Write a review
Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Pennywise (Harliquin x Jack The Ripper)

$55.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

PENNYWISE (Harliquin x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days • Medium Producer • Relaxing, Clear Mind & Uplifting (THC-V & CBD) Preview: In over 70% of tested samples the CBD was in the range of 12-15% CBD and equal parts of THC as well. For those patients looking for a High CBD strain with great flavor this is your admission ticket to something special. Flavor profiles range from a fresh ground coffee/pepper to a lemon bubblegum. The smoke is smooth and full bodied. Strain Description: After years of research and testing we have finally developed a hybrid with very high CBD. In over 70% of tested samples the CBD was in the range of 12-15% CBD and equal parts of THC as well. For those patients looking for a High CBD strain with great flavor this is your admission ticket to something special. Phenotypes: There are 4 main phenotypes. All have virtually the same smell and taste and all buds tend to show some purple. The main difference between phenotypes is in the bud structure and the dominant color; buds are either fingery or round, with pale green or purple as their chief color. The purple buds are particularly impressive. Height: Short to Medium Yield: Medium Indoor / Outdoor Does well in most conditions Best way to Grow: Topped once, limited stretch on most phenotypes. Harvest: 60-67 Hybrid: Harlequin x Jack The Ripper Taste/Aroma: Phenotypes range from a fresh ground coffee/pepper to a lemon bubblegum. The smoke is smooth and full bodied. High Type: Clear head with a slow onset body and an immediate sense of well being. The analgesic and relaxing properties of the CBD rich Harlequin mother come through nicely and the invigorating pep you get from the JTR high makes this an amazing all day smoke for with real medicinal value.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pennywise

Pennywise
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.