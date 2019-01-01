About this product

PENNYWISE (Harliquin x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days • Medium Producer • Relaxing, Clear Mind & Uplifting (THC-V & CBD) Preview: In over 70% of tested samples the CBD was in the range of 12-15% CBD and equal parts of THC as well. For those patients looking for a High CBD strain with great flavor this is your admission ticket to something special. Flavor profiles range from a fresh ground coffee/pepper to a lemon bubblegum. The smoke is smooth and full bodied. Strain Description: After years of research and testing we have finally developed a hybrid with very high CBD. In over 70% of tested samples the CBD was in the range of 12-15% CBD and equal parts of THC as well. For those patients looking for a High CBD strain with great flavor this is your admission ticket to something special. Phenotypes: There are 4 main phenotypes. All have virtually the same smell and taste and all buds tend to show some purple. The main difference between phenotypes is in the bud structure and the dominant color; buds are either fingery or round, with pale green or purple as their chief color. The purple buds are particularly impressive. Height: Short to Medium Yield: Medium Indoor / Outdoor Does well in most conditions Best way to Grow: Topped once, limited stretch on most phenotypes. Harvest: 60-67 Hybrid: Harlequin x Jack The Ripper Taste/Aroma: Phenotypes range from a fresh ground coffee/pepper to a lemon bubblegum. The smoke is smooth and full bodied. High Type: Clear head with a slow onset body and an immediate sense of well being. The analgesic and relaxing properties of the CBD rich Harlequin mother come through nicely and the invigorating pep you get from the JTR high makes this an amazing all day smoke for with real medicinal value.