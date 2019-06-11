 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pina Rita (Highland Oxacan Gold x Space Queen)

by Subcool's The Dank

Pina Rita (Highland Oxacan Gold x Space Queen)

PINA RITA (Oaxacan Gold x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 80/20 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days • Medium Producer • Happy, Uplifting, & Fun Preview: While the rush is on for Cookies and Cake we traveled back in time to bring you an old world sativa hybrid with the classic peanut butter and cinnamon taste of old world land races. Invigorated my Romulan and Space Queen she reeks of ripe candied fruit and pineapples as well as exhibiting brite fall colors and the days grow shorter in Northern Cali. Strain Description: From the mountains of Oaxacan Mexico comes Highland Oaxacan Gold. This is one of the most flavorful landrace sativas I’ve ever tried. This cultivar was very popular in the 70’s & 80’s for it’s amazing flavor of fruit & spices with an euphoric / happy high. Pina Rita has an amazing flavor of fruity/pineapple/cherry/candy resin and will put a smile on your face with its happy uplifting high. Phenotypes: All have a fruity candy aroma, some pheno's are taller with more of a pineapple aroma Height: Medium to Tall with 2x Stretch Yield: Decent for a Sativa Top early to shape & cage or bamboo of extra support Does extremely well indoors and thrives outdoors Best way to grow: Topped early and trained to be a bush. Harvest: 60 to 70 days depending on pheno Sativa / Indica: 90/10 Taste. Aroma: fruity / pineapple / cherry / candy High Type: Happy / uplifting / fun

BurninateDabs

Strain: Pine Rita 1g Brand: Cresco Type: Live sugar, sativa dominant THC: 75% Lineage: Space Queen & Highland Oxacan Gold Look: Appears to be very good quality Taste: Fruit, candy, and sweet Aroma: Earthy, tropical Effects: Exciting, creative, happy, motivated, focused, uplifted, relaxed, and meditative Top 3 Terps: B-Myrcene-0.652%, Limonene-0.410%, B-Carophyllene-0.342% Ranking: 9.9/10 I first fell in love with Pina Rita a few years ago in AZ. It was what I used before work everyday. I was so excited to see it in concentrates! Space Queens an amazing parent strain, it puts me in a very positive head space. If you shy away from sativa's use this to help get your day started. The effects last me a few hours, and holy crap does it taste like delicious candy. I'm doing low temp dabs out of my thermal banger and that taste is just exquisite. If you suffer from fatigue, depression, PTSD, anxiety, pain, nausea, stress, and no appetite Pina Rita will take care of all of them! Strains like this really set themselves apart from ones that are just pretty good. If I was in a scenario where I could only dab one of each indica, sativa, or hybrid for the rest of my life I'd use it for my sativa or my hybrid. ❤️

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.