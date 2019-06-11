BurninateDabs on June 11th, 2019

Strain: Pine Rita 1g Brand: Cresco Type: Live sugar, sativa dominant THC: 75% Lineage: Space Queen & Highland Oxacan Gold Look: Appears to be very good quality Taste: Fruit, candy, and sweet Aroma: Earthy, tropical Effects: Exciting, creative, happy, motivated, focused, uplifted, relaxed, and meditative Top 3 Terps: B-Myrcene-0.652%, Limonene-0.410%, B-Carophyllene-0.342% Ranking: 9.9/10 I first fell in love with Pina Rita a few years ago in AZ. It was what I used before work everyday. I was so excited to see it in concentrates! Space Queens an amazing parent strain, it puts me in a very positive head space. If you shy away from sativa's use this to help get your day started. The effects last me a few hours, and holy crap does it taste like delicious candy. I'm doing low temp dabs out of my thermal banger and that taste is just exquisite. If you suffer from fatigue, depression, PTSD, anxiety, pain, nausea, stress, and no appetite Pina Rita will take care of all of them! Strains like this really set themselves apart from ones that are just pretty good. If I was in a scenario where I could only dab one of each indica, sativa, or hybrid for the rest of my life I'd use it for my sativa or my hybrid. ❤️