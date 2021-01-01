CBD Body Butter
by TGC NetworkWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
750mg Full Spectrum Oil, 8 oz $29.99 4 oz $14.99 Vanilla, Cedar Wood Coming Soon Lavender, Unscented, Daphne's Ingredients: Aloe Vera Gel, Coconut Oil- Extra Virgin, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Mango Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Essential Oils, 70%+ Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, less than .3% THC This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
About this brand
TGC Network
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.