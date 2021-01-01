 Loading…

CBD Body Butter

by TGC Network

About this product

750mg Full Spectrum Oil, 8 oz $29.99 4 oz $14.99 Vanilla, Cedar Wood Coming Soon Lavender, Unscented, Daphne's Ingredients: Aloe Vera Gel, Coconut Oil- Extra Virgin, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Mango Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Essential Oils, 70%+ Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, less than .3% THC This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Colorado Certified Organic Farming, Manufacturing Natural CBD Products Using Guidelines set forth by the CDPHE, and FDA Licensed Manufactured Food establishment, practicing OSHA regulated facilities, keeping GMP compliant machinery www.tgcnetwork.com

