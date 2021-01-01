 Loading…

CBD Hemp Soap

by TGC Network

CBD Hemp Soap
TGC Network Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD Hemp Soap

About this product

50 mg full spectrum CBD oil, 3.5 oz bar $12.99 Lavender, Pure and Natural, Tea Tree Sage Each bar is handcrafted with both natural and organic ingredients including organically cultivated hemp grown in Colorado. Our soaps are gluten free, vegan friendly, and contain only pure essential oils with natural colors. Ingredients: olive oil, sustainably sourced palm oil, organic aloe vera juice, lye, organic coconut oil, distilled water, shea butter, castor oil, oatmeal powder, french green clay, 50 mg full spectrum cannabidiol oil extract This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Colorado Certified Organic Farming, Manufacturing Natural CBD Products Using Guidelines set forth by the CDPHE, and FDA Licensed Manufactured Food establishment, practicing OSHA regulated facilities, keeping GMP compliant machinery www.tgcnetwork.com

