  Home
  Shop
  Topicals
  Lotions
  CBD ICE

CBD ICE

by TGC Network

TGC Network Topicals Lotions CBD ICE
TGC Network Topicals Lotions CBD ICE

Roll on or Pump Bottle 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil, 4oz for $39.99 750mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil, 3oz for $29.99 Directions: Shake Well Before Use, Apply topically as needed. For External use Only. Avoid Contact with Eyes Active Ingredients: Menthol Crystals Ingredients: 70%+ Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, Derived from Certified Organic Hemp, Less than 0.3% THC, Menthol Crystals, Aloe Vera Gel, Avocado Oil, Camellia Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil,Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Camphor Oil, Calendula Oil, Shea Butter, Emulsifying Wax This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. Consult a health care professional prior to use if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are taking medications or other supplements. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children.

Colorado Certified Organic Farming, Manufacturing Natural CBD Products Using Guidelines set forth by the CDPHE, and FDA Licensed Manufactured Food establishment, practicing OSHA regulated facilities, keeping GMP compliant machinery www.tgcnetwork.com

