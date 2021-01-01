 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Full Spectrum Tinctures

Full Spectrum Tinctures

by TGC Network

Write a review
TGC Network Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Full Spectrum Tinctures

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg, .5 FL OZ $ 21.99 or 1000mg 1 FL OZ $44.99 Ingredients: 70% Pure full spectrum CBD distillate derived from organically cultivated American grown hemp and organic MCT OIL 100% derived from organic coconuts, 100% Pure Therapeutic grade essential oil, less than 0.3% THC Allergen Warning: Contains Tree Nuts (coconuts) Directions: Place 1-2 Droppers under tongue daily, or as needed. Shake well before each use. May be used Topically, Apply to Skin as needed, Store in a cool dark place This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This Product Does Contain Small Traces of THC Less Than 0.3%

About this brand

TGC Network Logo
Colorado Certified Organic Farming, Manufacturing Natural CBD Products Using Guidelines set forth by the CDPHE, and FDA Licensed Manufactured Food establishment, practicing OSHA regulated facilities, keeping GMP compliant machinery www.tgcnetwork.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review