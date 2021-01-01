About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture 500mg, .5 FL OZ $ 21.99 or 1000mg 1 FL OZ $44.99 Ingredients: 70% Pure full spectrum CBD distillate derived from organically cultivated American grown hemp and organic MCT OIL 100% derived from organic coconuts, 100% Pure Therapeutic grade essential oil, less than 0.3% THC Allergen Warning: Contains Tree Nuts (coconuts) Directions: Place 1-2 Droppers under tongue daily, or as needed. Shake well before each use. May be used Topically, Apply to Skin as needed, Store in a cool dark place This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This Product Does Contain Small Traces of THC Less Than 0.3%