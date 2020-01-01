 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Crescendo

Crescendo

by THC Design

Write a review
THC Design Cannabis Flower Crescendo

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain that lives up to its aspirational name. Bred from the combined powers of a Chem Dawg x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies cross, this is known as a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus. The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. Cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating. Physical effects are more mild, limited to a serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

THC Design Logo
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.