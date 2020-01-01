About this product

Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain that lives up to its aspirational name. Bred from the combined powers of a Chem Dawg x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies cross, this is known as a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus. The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. Cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating. Physical effects are more mild, limited to a serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.