CBD Synergy Massage Oil - CB Dragon 2oz

by THC Express

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This Relaxing and Rejuvenating CBD Massage Oil contains an amazing blend of Almond Oil, Castor Oil, Cannabis Extract, Habanero Oil, Black Cumin Seed Oil, Dragons Blood Oil, Vitamin E Oil. GENERAL CONTENT= 148mg/CBD & 26mg/THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

About this brand

Artisan Cannabis Butter Infused Edibles & CBD Topicals

