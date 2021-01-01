 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 60mg 6-Pack

Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 60mg 6-Pack

by THC Express

Write a review
THC Express Edibles Snack Foods Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 60mg 6-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hello Morning Sativa Bar is packed with energy in mind. Sativa strains of cannabis extract combined with wholesome ingredients include; Honey, Cranberries, Apricots, Dried Ginger, Oats, Sunflower seeds and almonds. Goodness in every bite. SERVINGS= 6 PACKAGE TOTAL- 60mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

About this brand

THC Express Logo
Artisan Cannabis Butter Infused Edibles & CBD Topicals

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review