 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Peppermint Canna Pattie

Peppermint Canna Pattie

by THC Express

Write a review
THC Express Edibles Chocolates Peppermint Canna Pattie
THC Express Edibles Chocolates Peppermint Canna Pattie
THC Express Edibles Chocolates Peppermint Canna Pattie

$5.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Delicate mint cream surrounded by luscious chocolate. Take a trip with Pattie and refresh your mind when you bite into this luscious chocolate mint infused with sweet cannabis butter. SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

THC Express Logo
Artisan Infused Edibles, CBD Topicals, & Bubble Hash