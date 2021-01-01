 Loading…

  5. Watermelon Sugar Free Hard Candies 10mg Single

Watermelon Sugar Free Hard Candies 10mg Single

by THC Express

THC Express Edibles Candy Watermelon Sugar Free Hard Candies 10mg Single

For your "sugar free" needs; Sweet Leaf hard candies are made with isomalt (low glycemic content) so candies taste like lemon and not like a sugar substitute. A full line-up of flavors to choose from: Watermelon, Cherry, Lemon, Cinnamon and Peppermint. SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.

Artisan Cannabis Butter Infused Edibles & CBD Topicals

