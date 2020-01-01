 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
THC Farms

Agent Orange

Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.

THC Farms may be the world’s most advanced marijuana grow/process facility. We spared no expense in researching and implementing the most advanced grow and processing techniques. By combining the most recent advances in science and technology, we are growing marijuana that is incomparable in quality and consistency. To our knowledge, we have the ONLY pure water grow facility in Washington State and/or the United States. Water with infused nutrients is all we use to grow our plants. There is no other medium. THC Farms offers a variety of products. We have packaged flower in multiple strains. We have concentrates from a much larger variety of strains. We also have a CO2 division that produces exceptional oils. At THC Farms we continually grow and test marijuana strains for quality. If you purchase any flower grown at our farm, you can be certain that you are buying the best weed possible. We don’t/will never sell any marijuana flower that doesn’t meet our exceptionally high standards.