  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blackberry Kush Wax 1g
Indica

Blackberry Kush Wax 1g

by THC Farms

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

About this brand

THC Farms may be the world’s most advanced marijuana grow/process facility. We spared no expense in researching and implementing the most advanced grow and processing techniques. By combining the most recent advances in science and technology, we are growing marijuana that is incomparable in quality and consistency. To our knowledge, we have the ONLY pure water grow facility in Washington State and/or the United States. Water with infused nutrients is all we use to grow our plants. There is no other medium. THC Farms offers a variety of products. We have packaged flower in multiple strains. We have concentrates from a much larger variety of strains. We also have a CO2 division that produces exceptional oils. At THC Farms we continually grow and test marijuana strains for quality. If you purchase any flower grown at our farm, you can be certain that you are buying the best weed possible. We don’t/will never sell any marijuana flower that doesn’t meet our exceptionally high standards.