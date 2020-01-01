 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Trainwreck Wax

Trainwreck Wax

by THC Farms

Write a review
THC Farms Concentrates Solvent Trainwreck Wax

About this product

Trainwreck Wax by THC Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

THC Farms Logo
THC Farms may be the world’s most advanced marijuana grow/process facility. We spared no expense in researching and implementing the most advanced grow and processing techniques. By combining the most recent advances in science and technology, we are growing marijuana that is incomparable in quality and consistency. To our knowledge, we have the ONLY pure water grow facility in Washington State and/or the United States. Water with infused nutrients is all we use to grow our plants. There is no other medium. THC Farms offers a variety of products. We have packaged flower in multiple strains. We have concentrates from a much larger variety of strains. We also have a CO2 division that produces exceptional oils. At THC Farms we continually grow and test marijuana strains for quality. If you purchase any flower grown at our farm, you can be certain that you are buying the best weed possible. We don’t/will never sell any marijuana flower that doesn’t meet our exceptionally high standards.