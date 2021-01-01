THC Living Mango Lemonade 100mg THC
About this product
Delicious THC Living cannabis infused drinks come in a variety of flavors. Mango Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Arnie 50/50 Lemonade and Iced Tea. Available in 100 milligram serving of THC. Enjoy medicating discreetly. Utilizing our Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology increases the absorption of cannabinoids in the body.
About this brand
THC Living
After seven years of success with the popular CBD Living brand, the creators founded THC Living to bring the same organic, high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market. THC Living’s prestigious in-house scientists break down THC and CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD/THC product. THC Living beverages, topicals and oils feature beneficial ratios of 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC, and include a much-anticipated THC version of the famous CBD Living Freeze roll-on pain relief product. For a full list of products, or to shop online, please visit www.thcliving.com.
