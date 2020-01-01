 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
J1 Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by THC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About this product

About this strain

J1

J1
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

THC Pharmaceuticals Inc. Logo
THC Pharmaceuticals is a non-profit Medical Cannabis California Collective formed in 2011 when a group of scientists at THC Analytical merged with a group of growers that were focused on growing high CBD strains of medical cannabis. This new relationship formed THC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bringing the much needed CBD medicine to the dispensaries. THC Pharmaceuticals now focuses on producing Connoisseur Grade concentrates for the cannabis user whose palate demands the taste, quality, and purity that only our products consistently provide. Other concentrates exist. Ours redefines your expectations. ​ ​Find out for yourself why our products are the Connoisseur's Choice