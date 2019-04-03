 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. BATTERY KIT BLACK

BATTERY KIT BLACK

by THClear

About this product

HARD CASE BATTERY AND CHARGER

ssbrokesboys

To the guy below, maybe don't heat it up for that long.. Doesn't take long to charge at all, last me for about 1-2~ days of continuous use (Daily heavy tolerance smoker). Heats everything up just right. Not a bad buy, comes with a nice case, that comes padded inside with nice soft velvety-feeling material with perfectly fitted pockets to hold 1 Cartridge, your THClear Battery, and the 5VCharger with extended tip that it comes with. Glad i got this one! Not bad at all, and I've seen these for around $10-$15. Got mine for 15$ :D Cheers

Alexloza26

Bought one of these like 2 weeks ago now it over heats and my cartridges taste burnt

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.