ssbrokesboys on April 3rd, 2019

To the guy below, maybe don't heat it up for that long.. Doesn't take long to charge at all, last me for about 1-2~ days of continuous use (Daily heavy tolerance smoker). Heats everything up just right. Not a bad buy, comes with a nice case, that comes padded inside with nice soft velvety-feeling material with perfectly fitted pockets to hold 1 Cartridge, your THClear Battery, and the 5VCharger with extended tip that it comes with. Glad i got this one! Not bad at all, and I've seen these for around $10-$15. Got mine for 15$ :D Cheers