About this product
Crunchy Caps Cereal (400mg)
About this strain
Venice OG
Native to the free-wheeling California beach city it’s named after, Venice OG is a powerful sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects that make it great for daytime use. Almost devoid of any sleepy effects, Venice will have you ready to work on projects, run errands or just hang out on the beach.
About this brand
THClear
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.