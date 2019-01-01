 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Crunchy Caps Cereal (400mg)

Crunchy Caps Cereal (400mg)

by THClear

Venice OG

Venice OG

Native to the free-wheeling California beach city it’s named after, Venice OG is a powerful sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects that make it great for daytime use. Almost devoid of any sleepy effects, Venice will have you ready to work on projects, run errands or just hang out on the beach.

 

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.