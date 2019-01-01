About this product
Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.
About this strain
Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
About this brand
THClear
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.