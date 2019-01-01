 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. DISPOSABLE PENS - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) (1 GRAM)

DISPOSABLE PENS - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) (1 GRAM)

by THClear

Write a review
THClear Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) (1 GRAM)

About this product

Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Silverback Gorilla

Silverback Gorilla

For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Known to be a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze, this strain is strictly for nighttime consumption. Featuring a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.

About this brand

THClear Logo
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.