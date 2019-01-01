 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DISPOSABLE PENS - ORANGE SORBET (1 GRAM)

by THClear

About this product

About this strain

Orange Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses Orange Crush with Blue Dream, each of which bring a unique dimension to this strain. Inviting aromas of citrus and vanilla combine to create a distinct flavor profile that can only be compared to orange creamsicles. Mellow euphoria lightly settles in, easing you into a relaxed but alert state of mind that lets creativity roam free. Depression and stress sink away while your mood is lifted to new heights, and its lightweight effects make Orange Dream the perfect choice for any time of the day.

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.