  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. HONEY POT - BLUEBERRY DIESEL (1 GRAM)

HONEY POT - BLUEBERRY DIESEL (1 GRAM)

by THClear

About this product

AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Blueberry Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.