HONEY POT - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) (1 GRAM)

by THClear

AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%

Diesel Glue

Diesel Glue

Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency. 

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.