  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. HONEY POT - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (1 GRAM)

HONEY POT - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (1 GRAM)

by THClear

About this product

AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%

About this strain

Suicide Girl

Suicide Girl

Suicide Girl by Calyx Garden is the cleverly named cross of Poison OG and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This beautiful and potent cannabis strain delivers hearty mid-level sedation in the body and a sizzling mental buzz that carries the consumer forward. The flavor and aroma are rich with fuel, fruit, and spices like star anise and pepper. Utilize Suicide Girl to combat anxiety, depression, and minor pain.  

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.