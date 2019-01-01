About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
J1
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.