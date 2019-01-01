About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
P-91 is the product of Northern Lights crossed with itself three times. This cubing comes out as a 50/50 hybrid that offers potent, balanced effects that settle in the limbs. The P-91 genetics originated in Poway, CA in 1991 (e.g., P-91) and has been employed by patients up and down the west coast seeking a functional smoke with inherent indica effects that are not debilitating.