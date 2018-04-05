 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. HONEY POT - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (1 GRAM)

HONEY POT - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (1 GRAM)

by THClear

About this product

AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%

1 customer review

grubeytuesday

Phenomenal. I'm relatively new to distillates, and I do know that many distillates come sans terps, so take it for what it is, but it literally tastes like strawberry lemonade, and packs the punch of at least a 90% thc concentrate. The effects of are very cerebral and up-lifting. I made the "mistake" of dabbing this at night and it did keep me up, so the energy it provides is great. I got this as well as THClear's 50/50 which is a 1:1 mix of this distillate and wax (different strains). Will try that today and review, great work THClear!

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.