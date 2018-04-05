grubeytuesday on April 5th, 2018

Phenomenal. I'm relatively new to distillates, and I do know that many distillates come sans terps, so take it for what it is, but it literally tastes like strawberry lemonade, and packs the punch of at least a 90% thc concentrate. The effects of are very cerebral and up-lifting. I made the "mistake" of dabbing this at night and it did keep me up, so the energy it provides is great. I got this as well as THClear's 50/50 which is a 1:1 mix of this distillate and wax (different strains). Will try that today and review, great work THClear!