 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. PR Syringes - Pablo Escobar OG

PR Syringes - Pablo Escobar OG

by THClear

Write a review
THClear Concentrates Solventless PR Syringes - Pablo Escobar OG

About this product

Private Reserve Syringes - Pablo Escobar OG

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Legend OG

Legend OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.

About this brand

THClear Logo
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.