  5. PR Syringes - Strawberry Lemonade

PR Syringes - Strawberry Lemonade

by THClear

Private Reserve Syringes - Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Blondie

Strawberry Blondie by Los Angeles Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid with soothing effects and full flavors. Created by crossing the famous Strawberry Banana with a dose of fruitiness, Banana OG, this fruit basket strain offers a sweet and flavorful terpene profile with relaxing effects. Strawberry Blondie imbues the consumer with an introspective mental buzz and a deep body high that slowly lulls consumers into a meditative and peaceful physical state. 

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.