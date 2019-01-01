 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. PRE-ROLL CONES - LIME

PRE-ROLL CONES - LIME

by THClear

Write a review
THClear Cannabis Pre-rolls PRE-ROLL CONES - LIME

About this product

Top Shelf Cannabis joint infused with hash, covered in a layer of distillate and coated with kief. Terps added for flavor

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lime Haze

Lime Haze

About this brand

THClear Logo
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.