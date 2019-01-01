About this product
BLACKBERRY FIRE OG | blackberry x fire lady og Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
Blackberry Fire
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.