 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc

CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc

by HIGHSMEN

Skip to Reviews
5.01
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc

About this product

CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis